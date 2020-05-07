Arlington High School senior Milee Young laughed Monday when asked if she could remember the first time she ever threw shot put.
It was in “fifth or sixth grade” during a track and field day coach Steve Johnson was overseeing.
“He didn't want to do discus because we probably would have killed each other,” Young said.
Johnson was encouraged by the elementary student's shot attempt, however. Just a few years later, he was along for the journey as the future Eagle standout set a new junior high discus record as an eighth-grader. His AHS standout can still laugh thinking about the coach getting on his phone and calling his daughter to let her know a middle school kid had taken her mark out.
Since, Young has earned three state medals. She finished fourth in shot put as a sophomore before notching a state runner-up finish in the discus as a junior. Her second attempt at shot put gold finished in a fifth-place effort.
All of that success had Young confident heading into her senior year this spring. She was counting down the days to the track season from the end of her senior volleyball campaign on.
“This is going to be my year,” she said, sharing her countdown-long thoughts.
But it didn't work out. COVID-19 canceled her senior year.
“I immediately started sobbing hysterically,” Young said of when she found out the news.
She can still see what her final prep season would have been like, though.
“I would have been having the time of my life right now,” the senior said.
Years ago, when Young started throwing shot and discus, the Eagle didn't think she was all that great. Through the years she was able to meet new people and make friends from other communities, but she improved, too. She earned medals and awards, and will now go on to compete for South Dakota State of the Summit League next school year.
For Young, it all started at an elementary track and field day. She was unable to have the time of her life this spring, but she'll plenty more time to do that in Brookings, S.D., and end her honorable career right.
