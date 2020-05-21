Arlington senior Sarah Theiler continues to grind out her workouts.
The recent graduate stretches, runs and lifts with the high jump in mind as if the state meet was this week as scheduled. Because of COVID-19, it, obviously, isn't.
Instead, Theiler's working toward her future career at Doane University next fall. She also has to make sure she's ready for battles with her brother Andy, a current Tigers baseball player.
“He was trying to hit home runs off of me,” the all-state pitcher said earlier this month.
Theiler plans to compete in both college softball and track in Crete. The offseason work with her brother is competitive, but also supportive. She understands he's more experienced and is thankful to work on infield drills so she's never surprised by tricky hops.
But before Theiler began preparing for college, she worked toward to what ended up as a stellar prep career at AHS. She fondly remembers her elementary track battles with Milee Young — a future state-medalist thrower — in the high jump finals.
“It felt like we were just getting to the mat,” Theiler said.
Each personal record drove her, though, leading her to a third-place state medal as a freshman. That year she also picked up the 400-meter dash.
“It helped build character,” Theiler joked.
The senior went on to qualify for three state track meets in three tries, while also a establishing herself as a major contributor in basketball and as an all-state caliber softball pitcher. Those times with her teammates, she said, were the true highlights. Competing in Hastings at state softball and at the state track meet in Omaha with her friends was the best part.
“You play for each other,” Theiler said.
The Arlington senior has spent the last few months hoping all of the extenuating circumstances would go away, but in the end she wants to thank those she spent the last four years with — her coaches, her teachers and all of the girls she's competed alongside.
“So amazing and so supportive,” Theiler said of those with her as an Eagle.
