Classmate Jenna Hoefs helped convince Arlington High School senior Jordyn Hancock to go out for track this past spring, but the Eagle runner had additional motivation.
She wanted to stay in shape for her next step in life — the U.S. Air Force.
“I'm excited, but also nervous,” Hancock said.
The recent AHS graduate has had her Air Force departure date to San Antonio changed due to coronavirus concerns, but she's anticipating the day she can start helping people through her service. That's why she enlisted, following in her grandfather's footsteps. Her father was in the U.S. Army as well.
Hancock's senior track and field goal was a 6-minute mile.
“I actually don't like running,” she admitted.
But the bonds earned through training together with her fellow Eagles was enough to compete in cross-country during her high school career — even when numbers on the girls' team were a concern. She said her peers provided “amazing support” as she worked through practices and courses on race day.
Now, though, Hancock is looking forward to serving others through the Air Force. Her future fits her senior quote.
“Don't let fear stop you from doing what needs to be done,” the Arlington grad recited.
It's something her father tells her all of the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.