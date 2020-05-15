While Blair High School seniors won't have a traditional graduation until August, they will be recognized Sunday, the day the ceremony was originally set to take place.
Blair 2020 Senior Shout Out Day will feature a number of activities while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The event was organized by Angie Swaney and other senior parents.
The day will begin with a senior cruise from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The cruise will begin anywhere on Washington Street to 19th Street, left on 19th, right on Davis Drive, right on South Street, left on 19th and back to Washington Street. The turn around is in the Family Fare parking lot.
From 1:30 to 4 p.m., seniors and their families can participate in a graduation drive through celebration at AJs Repair, 237 N. 17th Ave. Photographers will be available for pictures and seniors will receive a goody bag.
Seniors can also participate in a car decorating contest. Car decorating kits were donated by Sid Dillon for each senior. Walmart gift cards will be awarded for first and second place as well as best school spirit and best theme.
Our SpecialTea will have cupcakes available for each senior as well.
Selfie stations will be available from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at various locations around Blair. One household per station at a time. The public is welcome to take photos after 4 p.m.
The locations include: Pounds Printing, Dana softball fields, Mathiesen Grain, Blair Meat Market, Taco Bell, Country Gardens, Holsteins Vet, Vets Field, Washco Feed, Black Elk-Neihardt Park, McKinnis Roofing, Steyer Park, South Fire Station, Blair Family Dentistry, 665 N. 11th St.
The traditional BHS graduation is planned for Aug. 1.
