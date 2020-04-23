2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine.
Parents: Adam and Melanie Pryor.
Siblings (age, grade): Layne, high school junior; Brody, Jax, Katy, sixth grade.
High School Sports, Participation years: Football, four-year letterwinner, two-year captain, four-time team MVP, All-District honorable mention (fr.), second team (soph.), first team (jr., sr.), World-Herald All-Western Iowa first team; IPSWA All-State second team; KMA Radio, Shenandoah, Athlete of the Week, Des Moines Register, Athlete of the Week, Iowa’s new 8-player state record holder, career passing yards, career passing touchdowns, school-record holder, yards, completions, attempts, and touchdowns, for single game, single season and career; basketball – four-year letterwinner, two-time team offensive Most Valuable Player, overall team MVP, two-time team defensive MVP, All-Conference honorable mention (soph.), second team (jr.), first team (sr.), Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Substate team (sr.); track – three-year letterwinner, three-year state qualifier, eight separate events, four-time state medalists., School record holder in 4 x 200 meter and 4 x 400 m relays.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
If the season had resumed, what were you hoping to accomplish? Set the school record in the 400 m dash (49.0 seconds); set the school record in the 800 m run (1:55); Earning a top three state finish in both the 400 m dash and 800 m run; going after a team title at the state track meet.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Having Drake Relays announcer Mike Jay announce my split after the first leg of the 4 x 400 m relay at the 2019 State Track meet.
What would you rather have, an individual event personal best time, distance or a relay victory, why? The ultimate goal for anyone in track is to have a personal best time, in both an individual event and a relay. Once you get the personal best, you can see all your work meant something and you are getting better. That is what makes track great, the stopwatch never lies.
What are some of your favorite events, why? My favorite events are the 400 m and 800 m runs, You need mental toughness to run those races, and I feel I have improved the last two years.
What is your favorite track and least favorite track, why? Drake Stadium is my favorite track, as there is no better place to finish a season. One of my least favorite is the six-lane track in Dunlap.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what do you look forward to most entering your senior year? There is always a build up going into any season. Entering my final year on the high school track, I’m looking forward to chasing heights that Woodbine track hasn’t been to in many years.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? The best part of being on any team is the bonding experiences you gain with your teammates. Everyone on the team is like one big family. The best bonding experience is state track. We eat together, are at the track together, and it always provides a ton of memories.
About Wyatt Pryor
Favorite Sports Movies: Invincible, We Are Marshall, Remember the Titans.
Favorite Sports Drink: Body Armour.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Whatever mom cooks.
Pre-game, Pre-meet rituals: I say a short prayer to myself.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Country.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite School Subject: History.
Favorite School Teacher: All of them.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My parents. They set a great example of how a person should live their lives, plus they are tremendous leaders.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? A golf game like Tiger Woods.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? I can’t pick a favorite. I would just tell all of them that I’m going to miss them next year.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase: ‘Mentally strong, physically capable.’
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if your season started on May 1? Working out every day like nothing has changed. When we get back at it, we will be than ever.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? I feel a good majority of us have really big goals and we know we have to work hard when no one is looking to even have a chance to achieve them.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? The practices, workouts, and competition with all of my friends.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Don’t take any opportunities for granted.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school, if yes, what college, where, sports? I plan to run track at Northwestern College in Orange City.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
I hope everyone in my class stays healthy and we use this not as an excuse, but an opportunity to better ourselves.
