High School Senior Reflections – Class of 2020
Name: Jack Nelson, Woodbine.
Parents: Scott and Amber Nelson.
Siblings: Abby, Creighton sophomore; Max, Woodbine freshman; Bernie, Woodbine freshman.
You completed the first semester of your senior year, what were you looking forward to in the second semester? Finishing out my senior year and hanging out with my friends.
Besides the classes, what was your favorite part of high school? Sports, and seeing my friends every day.
What are you going to miss the most about walking the school hallways? Seeing everyone I’ve grown up with.
High School Sports, Participation years: Football, four years, senior captain, Mr. Hustle; wrestling, four years, two-year captain, most valuable wrestler; track, four years.
What spring sports were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Been out for three, was hoping for a fourth.
What is your best high school sports memory? My entire senior year of wrestling.
About Jack Nelson
Favorite movie: Jarhead.
Favorite food, drink: Strawberry rhubarb pie, black coffee.
Favorite In-School hobby: Chilling.
Favorite Out-of-School hobby: Hanging with friends.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Classic rock.
Favorite form of Social Media: Instagram.
Favorite sports movie: Southpaw.
Favorite sports drink: Red Bull, cranberry.
Favorite pre-game meal: Uncrustables.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Listening to music.
Favorite college sports team: Northwestern Men’s Track Team.
Favorite school subject: American History.
Favorite school teacher: Greg Kolpin.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My dad. He is the kind of man I strive to be like every day.
What skills do you wish you had that you don’t? Nunchuck skills, bow hunting skills, computer hacking skills (from Napoleon Dynamite).
Who is your favorite high school teacher? If you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Mr. Kolpin. Thank you for being a cool dude.
What is your favorite teacher’s most frequent line, phrase? “Don’t be a detriment,” Mr. Kolpin.
What was your reaction when you heard second semester, school year had been cancelled? Sad, but understanding.
What has been your favorite high school memory? Two-time district wrestling qualifier.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Too many to count or list.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Take your time and enjoy both the good and the bad.
What are your plans after high school? A grunt in the U.S. Marine Corp.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- What is your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family? How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
It’s concerning, as I continue to worry about everyone moving forward. At this point, I’m not sure how things will pan out for myself or any of my classmates.
