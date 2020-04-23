2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Jayden Kraft, West Harrison.
Parents: Jackie Kraft, Mike Trosper.
Siblings (age, grade): James Kraft, eighth grade; Jerzey Kraft, sixth grade.
High School Sports, Participation years: Cross country, four-year letterwinner, most improved runner, senior captain; football cheerleader, four years, spirit award, senior captain; basketball cheerleader, four years, spirit award, senior captain; wrestling cheerleader, one year; track, one year; Large Group Speech, three years, ensamble acting, one year, improv, two years, individual speech, poetry, three years, Literary program, one year, All-State speech selection, poetry and literary program, senior year.
What is your best high school memory? I was really looking forward to All-State speech, as reaching the All-State Individual Speech contest was one of my biggest goals. I made it, but sadly I didn’t get to perform any of my pieces. I am still grateful I was able to be able to perform one last time in Logan in a very tiny ‘state’ competition. Speech made me be able to be outgoing and not want to live my life “in a bubble”, and I’m so glad I went out for it. My favorite memory is the fun our group has in between performances and the long bus and car rides. This year, we convinced our bus driver to take us to Starbucks.
What made your sport fun? I have been involved in cross country all four years, and I’ll admit I wasn’t the strongest runner. But my coach during my freshman year kept encouraging me, and would want me to keep running. I believe I had one of my fastest times this year, 27-28 minutes, and I know she would be proud of that. Cross country is a difficult sport, both mentally and physically, but I’m glad I stuck with it.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, what you look forward to most entering your senior year? The beginning of each season is always the most difficult, especially in the fall. I tried my best to prepare, but no matter how much I ran, the first week always kicked my butt. When I started my senior year, I wanted to do my best for my team, but also making sure we had fun.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? We never run the times we hope for, but as we’ve found out this year, time keeps on moving. We played tag at practice, and I think that’s the fastest I’ve ever run. The bus rides, any season, are the best. One of my best friends always took a nap, so I would hold her up if the bus took a sharp turn. During the basketball cheer season, everyone would argue if the bus was too hot or too cold. We’d all take turns shouting at the bus driver to adjust the temperature. The games and meets were always fun. I was able to spend time with students from other schools at sporting events or speech events. I’m going to miss it.
About Jayden Kraft
Favorite movie: Finding Dory.
Favorite drink: Gatorade.
Favorite pre-game meal: Pasta, spaghetti.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Cross country, we would stretch, then huddle, saying a little prayer and giving each other encouragement before the start of the meet.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Pop, rap, country, a little bit of everything.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa State.
Favorite School Subject: Spanish.
Favorite School Teacher: Mrs. Palmero.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My mom, She has always taught me the difference between right and wrong. She is always there for me, no matter what, and seems to have answers for everything. She also pushes me to reach for my dreams and goals.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Kandi Baxter. She pushed me to keep doing my best, no matter what. If I could show her how much I’ve improved, I would in a heartbeat. I didn’t continue my cross country career for me, I did it for her, because I promised her I would keep running.
Quarantine, 2020
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? I know you are all counting down the days you’ll be able to get out of the school hallways, but let me tell you, when the time comes to pack up and go, you’ll wish you could run those hallways one last time. I left school thinking I had two months left, so I wasn’t worried about taking in those last memories. I hope and pray you all get to live out the memories the Class of 2020 has missed. Live each last high school moment like it’s your very last. Trust me, time really does fly when you’re having fun.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? No, I plan to attend Iowa State University, majoring in animal ecology and minoring in Spanish. I hope to become a veterinarian.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
My class is very close and strong. We didn’t see this coming, but that doesn’t mean we still aren’t there for each other. We just had to split up a little sooner than expected, but that won’t stop us from getting together and having fun once this is all over.
