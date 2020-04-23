2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison.
Parents: Mark and Julie Long.
Siblings: Older sibling, Mikayla Lesline.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, four-year letterwinner, two-year captain, KMA’s Rolling Valley Conference freshman of the year, senior of the year; RVC Elite Team; Rolling Valley All-Conference honorable mention, two years, second team, junior year, first team, senior year; team awards, leadership, most valuable player, three straight years, offensive award, four years, defensive award and ace server. West Harrison Hawkeyes All-Tournament team, two years; Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District team, two years; selected to KMA Senior All-Star Volleyball game; set volleyball school records in single season kills, kill efficiency, kills per set, completed serves; set career school records in sets played, attack attempts, kills, kills per set, serve successes, serve attempts; basketball, two years, two year letterwinner, hustle award; track, three years, two year letterwinner; softball, four years (five, if we get to play this season), four year letterwinner, 2016 state softball team, most valuable offensive player, Rolling Valley All-Conference softball second team, sophomore, first team, junior.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
If the season had resumed, what were you hoping to accomplish? Set some new personal records. I wanted to accomplish some great things, individually and as a team.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Running continuous 100 meter dashes with my cousin, Lydia Gilgen. We would have dance competitions while waiting our turn.
What would you rather do, achieve an individual event personal best time, distance or a relay victory, why? Relays – If you have success, then you have more people to celebrate with.
What is your favorite track, and least favorite track, why? My favorite track is probably ours, because it is well-kept and we have a large fan base always supporting us. My least favorite would have to be Audubon, because it is always cold and rainy there.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? I look forward to making memories with my teammates and fans. I get a chance to be with people I don’t hang out with everyday.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think, tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? The best part is building a connection with unknown friends you never saw yourself being with. Going to a small school, you know who the people are, but you really don’t know “who they are”. I enjoy the bus rides, and funny memories you can’t forget.
About Chloe Gilgen
Favorite Sports Movie: The Blind Side.
Favorite Sports Drink: Gatorade.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Jalapeno Cheddar Cheetos.
Pre-game, Pre-meet rituals: Playing music in the locker room, and dancing with Katie Gore, Haley Koch, Maren Evans, Madie Lautrup, and Joslynn Thomas.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Hip hop, Rap.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa State.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Dallas Cowboys.
Favorite School Subject: Science.
Favorite School Teacher: Mrs. Birdsall.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My mom, because she supports me with everything I do and I can rely on getting the best advice from her.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Kathy Glennie. Thanks for always believing in me and putting up with my goofiness.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase: “You guys are going to run if you don’t stop messing around.” Kathy Glennie, WH volleyball coach.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it started on May 1? I’ve been doing a workout challenge everyday, and it’s killing me, but it will be worth it.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? I only talked to a couple teammates, so I really don’t know.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? One memory I will never forget is my eighth grade year, winning the game that sent us to the state tournament. We all ran onto the field together started hugging and crying together, an unforgettable feeling.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Enjoy every moment, as the time you have left goes way faster than you think. Make memories that you will never forget, and cherish them.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? I will be attending Des Moines Area Community College in Boone, and I plan on playing volleyball.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
We got our senior year cut short a little bit, but our class is pretty close, so I know we will still make some more memories together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.