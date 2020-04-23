2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Payton Hilts, Missouri Valley.
Parents: Chris and Tina Hilts.
Siblings: Ava and Ausha Hilts, younger sisters.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, four years, captain my senior year; basketball, four years, captain my senior year, earned honorable mention all-conference; golf, four years, 2019 state team appearance, first in school history, set school record for individual low score, set school record for meet wins.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Golf.
How many years have you been out? Four.
If the season had resumed, what were you hoping to accomplish? Enjoying the season while making unforgettable memories.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? State Golf, 2019.
What would you rather have, an individual low score or a team victory, Why? A team victory, there is nothing like succeeding with your favorite people that push you the hardest.
Would you rather have a close chip, or a sink a long putt, why? Sinking a putt, since that is the worst part of my game. The less time I spend on the green, the better.
What is your favorite golf course, your least favorite golf course, and why? My favorite course is Quail Run (south of Neola), very simple and open. My least favorite course is Oakland, very hilly, tough rough, bad grass.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year. I look forward to having my final season, making as many memories as possible.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete. The bus, van rides. We have the best conversations and laughs, lots of unforgettable memories. Then post-meet meals at McDonald’s or Penny’s, we have so many laughs and great memories. It’s a time to bond and decompress about the event.
About Payton Hilts
Favorite Sports Movie: The Sandlot.
Favorite Sports Drink: Water.
Favorite pre-game Meal: Salad.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Hanging out, Don’t get too focused because you will freak out.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Anything for softball, as we sing everything.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite School Subject: Body sciences.
Favorite School Teacher: Mr. Wieme, Mrs. Brinker.
Who is your biggest role model, and why? Coach Tiffani York. She is always there to push me to the next level and make me my best version so I can succeed at anything and everything, once I set my mind to it.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Coach Barker, Coach Wieme. I want to thank them for pushing me, making me do my best, and not allowing me to give up when I’m frustrated.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it started on May 1? I’ve been golfing frequently, but I’ve also turned my attention to softball. I’m so ready to get back at it.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? For golf, we are focused on making this a fun season and finishing strong, even through all the chaos. For softball, we have a lot of goals, which are attainable and we can check off. So we’re hoping we get that chance.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? State Golf, 2019. We made so many memories and finished our season at the best place possible. Together, at State.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Enjoy every minute you have. You have no idea when any season is going to end, due to an illness or injury. Always treat your games and practices as if it is your last. Play every play like it is your most important, even if you aren’t feeling your best.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? Briar Cliff University, Sioux City; will be playing on the Charger softball team.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
I will never take anything for granted. I assumed I would have a senior season and a chance to make more memories, and golf has been taken away (still hoping for softball). Now, all we can do is sit and wait. It has made me very grateful, as our generation is part of the changing times. This also makes me see how important schooling is, no matter how much we dread going everyday.
