2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Maddy Lager, Missouri Valley.
Parents: Pat and Tanya Lager.
Siblings (grade): Brody, eighth grade.
High School Sports, Participation years: Softball, four years, two-year starter; golf, three years, first team state qualifier in school history (2019); Dance Team, four years, co-captain senior year, team state champion (2020); football cheerleading, three years, team state champion (2019); wrestling cheerleading, three years, co-capitain; Iowa Cheer Association All-State Cheerleader.
What sport were you planning to be out for? Golf.
How many years have you been out? Three years.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? We were hoping to be in the running for another Western Iowa Conference team title.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? My freshman year, we only had two golfers on the entire team, so we went from not being able to field a team to a top-10 team in the entire state in our class. Watching that team grow and seeing how much success and fun we had is my favorite memory.
What would you rather have: An individual low score or a team victory, and why? Team win, we all get to celebrate with one another after the scores are announced.
Would you rather have a close chip, or a sink a long putt, why? Sinking a long put, because good putting cuts strokes.
What is your favorite course to play, what is your least favorite to play, and why? Favorite course, our own course, for sure, because I can’t go into the water there. My least favorite course would be Carroll Kuemper. The amount of water a course determines how I feel about it, because I know I’m going to hit it at least 60% of the time.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, what do you look forward to most entering your senior year? There is nothing like the start of any athletic season. For me, it consists of looking at other team’s statistics from the past season and the players they lost or might have gained. I think that’s the most nerve-wracking part of the season. It’s also fun to get to meet new players at each course.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? I think high school sports are where I’ve gotten close with all of my friends. I don’t look at our group as a team, but rather a family for a few months. If we drive by, you’ll hear us turning up the music, singing with the team as loud as possible. It’s not just the perfect way to get excited, but also a fun way to bond with the team. High school has been so much fun, but being able to add all of these experiences with my coaches, players, and families involved is what makes it most memorable.
About Maddy Lager
Favorite Sports Movie: A League of Their Own.
Favorite Sports Drink: Yellow Gatorade.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Chicken salads from our softball concession stand.
Pre-game, Pre-Meet Rituals: Before every golf meet, we get into a huddle and pray. Before every away softball game, we sing “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo on the bus. And before every home game, we hit the horse shoe above our dugout when our name is announced over the loudspeaker. Before every dance performance, we get in the huddle and point our toes toward the middle and yell, “Get it, Get it”.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Country. Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs get me excited.
Favorite College Sports Team: Oklahoma Sooners.
Favorite Pro Sports Team: Don’t watch pro sports, college is where it’s at.
Favorite School Subject: Reading.
Favorite School Teacher: Whichever one is reading this (Joking). Mrs. Liz Davie, Coach Rick Barker, Mrs. Whitney Reisz.
Who is your biggest role model, and why? My younger brother, Brady. As crazy as this sounds, he’s always practicing basketball and excited about the next time he can play. The way he enjoys the game is awesome.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish that I was faster, as I’m not much of a runner.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Coach Rick Barker. I would tell him thank you for being there for my teammates and I on and off the field. He really creates an atmosphere that’s fun, and it feels like a family. He deals with so many crazy teenage girls all summer as well. Kudos to him.
What is your favorite coach’s most frequent line / phrase? “Maddy, do we want that pitch?? Then why did you swing at it?” -- Coach Barker.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it begins on May 1: It’s difficult to practice right now with the conditions the way they are, so I’ve cleaned my clubs and shoes, so they’re ready to go. I’ve done a little putting in my living room.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? Our golf team still talks almost every day, and Coach (Bob) Scudder is doing a great job on checking in with us frequently. This reminds us that even though we aren’t competing, we are still a team and are definitely ready for the season.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Any time we finish the year at state events with my teammates. Whether it be cheerleading, dance, wrestling or golf, me and my teammates always make so many memories.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? You hear it all the time, but it’s true, embrace every single moment. Something we’ve all learned this year is you truly don’t know when it will be your last time competing, putting on the jersey with your school name across the front. So try your hardest, buy into school and team traditions, and embrace every moment you have with your teammates. It goes so much quicker than you think.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school, if so, what college, where, sports? I’ve decided to not go any further with sports. Instead, I’ll be attending Iowa State University to major in elementary education and minor in English.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook ( Health, Safety, Family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward):
It’s been a huge bummer, but I really do think this is a good thing. Having some off time to embrace friends, family, neighbors is what’s best. Rather at looking at it as though it’s a ruined senior year, I’ve been looking at how much closer it’s brought us. We’re always talking over social media, and I think we’re all understanding how much we lean on each other and will miss each other next year. My classmates and I are also learning that life does not go as planned. Oftentimes things change, and you have to move forward, which is exactly what we’ve all been doing. I know going forward, I won’t be taking things for granted, which is a great lesson learned.
