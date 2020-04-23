2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia
Parents: Jason and Heidi Sporrer
Siblings (age, grade): Courtney (16, sophomore), Madison (13, seventh grade), Jacob (10, fourth grade).
High School Sports, Participation years: Cross county, four years, three-time state-medal winner, two-time state team champion; Track, four years, six-time state medal winner, school-record holder, 4 x 800 m relay.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Track.
How many years have you been out? Four years.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? I wanted to set some personal records in all my events, hoping for three state medals, and place in the top three as a team at the state meet.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Earning fourth place in the 3,000 meter run my junior year, then coming back one hour later, setting a school record and earning a state runner-up in the 4 x 800 meter relay.
What would you rather have, an individual event personal best time, distance or a relay victory, why? A relay victory, because you get to share a memory with your best friends.
What are your favorite events, and why? I like the 1500 meter and 3000 meter runs, as well as the 4 x 800 meter relay. The individual events show how much time you have dedicated to the sport, and the relays you get to share the excitement of the races with your friends.
What is your favorite track, and least favorite track, why? My favorite track is Drake Stadium because it’s blue and soft and the electric crowd. My least favorite track is Dunlap because it’s hard and it is always cold and windy.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? I look forward to the start of cross country in the fall, seeing all my friends and if all my hard work over the summer paid off. The bus rides to all the track events in the spring are always memorable. I love the indoor meets and cheering on my best friends in their events. I love joking around with the coaches and I love the feeling of setting personal records in track. It’s very fulfilling.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? The best part of being an athlete is the feeling you get after competing, feeling that you can do anything. That is the best feeling in the world, as well as being able to be with your best friends every day and making memories that will last forever.
About Taylor Sporrer
Favorite Sports Drink: Body Armour.
Favorite Pre-Game Meal: Spaghetti.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Praying, team huddle.
Favorite Music (type, group or song): Country.
Favorite College Sports Team: Iowa State.
Favorite School Subject: Anatomy, Physiology.
Favorite School Teacher: K.C. Kersten.
Who is your biggest role model, why? Carly (Olsen) Dickinson. She is the reason I grew up wanting to be a runner. I watched her run past our house every day and I know how hard she worked to be that good.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I could play guitar or the piano.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Pam Olsen. I will never be able to thank Pam enough for everything she has done for me. She is like a second mom, and someone I can go to about anything. She has helped me not only in my workouts, but the mental side of running. I would want her to know how much she means to me, and how much I appreciate everything she has done. I truly appreciate her always supporting me.
Quarantine, 2020
What have you been doing to prepare for the upcoming season if it started on May 1: I’ve been continuing to work hard, setting myself up for a great season, if we get to have it.
How have you and your team been staying motivated? We all know what we need to do, and our entire team is very self-motivated. We all know what it will take to get us where we want to be, and we are all self disciplined enough to put in the work.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? Winning back-to-back state titles in cross country.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Nothing is going to be handed to you. If you want something, you are going to have to work hard for it.
Do you have any college athletics planned after high school? If yes, what college, where, sports? I will be running track and cross country at the University of Nebraska-Omaha starting in the fall.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
I think this situation is terrible, but we need to continue to look on the bright side of things and stay positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.