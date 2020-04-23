2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Megan Dunn, Logan-Magnolia.
Parents: Jeremy and Amy Dunn.
Siblings: Older brother, Ryan; younger sister, Keira.
High School Sports, Participation years: Softball, five years, Western Iowa Conference honorable mention, four years; basketball, three years, Panther leadership award, two years; golf, two years; volleyball, one year.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Golf (hopefully softball).
How many years have you been out? Two years for golf, four years for softball.
If the season had resumed, what were you hoping to accomplish? Hoping to set a new personal best on a nine-hole score. Softball, hoping to finish career at state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
What is your best high school spring sports memory? Being on a team, shooting a school-record low 107 at the Atlantic meet my freshman year of golf.
Describe the beginning of every season , the anticipation, what do you look forward to most entering your senior year? The beginning of every softball season is filled with drills, repetition, and cardio. Lo-Ma has the reputation of always being a tough opponent, and a lot of it has to do with how hard we prepare at the start of each season. I look forward to getting back on the field. I miss being behind the catcher’s mask, squatting behind the plate in 100 degree weather, and cheering on my teammates through the ups and downs. I consider these girls my family and hope we will still have a season. I hope last summer wasn’t my last chance to spend time on the field with them, especially since I was injured for most of 2019.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete? The best part is being part of the team, hearing the excitement of my teammates and coaches after someone makes a big play. Sports has a way of bringing people together, and I love being able to represent my school and community.
About Megan Dunn
Favorite Sports Movie: A Miracle Season.
Favorite Sports Drink: Water.
Pre-game, Pre-Meet Rituals: Driving alone to warm-ups with the windows down and radio up, rocking out to some music.
Who is your biggest role model, why? Grandpa Sorrick, He played basketball until his late ‘40’s, and softball is something we were able to bond over.
Quarantine, 2020
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook, health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
The corornavirus might take everything away I’ve been working for leading up to this year. Knowing I may never be able to step back onto my home field is devastating, since I was not able to play at all last year due to an injury.
