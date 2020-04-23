2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Madison Mether, Logan-Magnolia.
Parents: Lynn Mether, Melanie and Clint McDonald.
Siblings: Older siblings, Ryan Herrick, Cordin Herrick, Caden McDonald, Chance McDonald, Michelle Baldus, Mikayla McDonald. Younger sibling, Brooklyn Mether.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball, one year; basketball manager, one year; basketball cheerleader, three years; football manager, three years. Head manager, senior year.
Best High School Sports memory? Being with my friends every Friday night, as I was with my best friends my senior year as a football manager.
About Madison Mether.
Favorite College Team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite School Subject: Business.
Favorite School Teacher: Mr. Dan Thompson.
Who is your biggest role model, and why? My grandpa, Harley Mether. I have never met someone as hardworking, genuine and caring has him.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I liked to run, there is nothing I despise more than running.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? Without a doubt, Mr. Matt Straight. There is no one who deserves more respect and praise then him. He can motivate like no one else. If I could say anything to him, it would be, Thank You for always having my back and pushing me to be tough.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase? “Dang It”.
Quarantine, 2020
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Stick it out through the tough times – It will only make you better.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook - health, safety, family – How this will affect you and your class moving forward?
Though I am extremely disappointed about losing so much at the end of my senior year and the memories that would go with it, I think the actions being taken to prevent the spread is the right way to go. It will definitely stick with our graduating class. What a strange time this was, not having a typical prom or graduation. Hopefully, we’ll have everything bigger and better than normal when this is all over.
