2020 High School Sports - Senior Reflections
Name: Macie Hiller, Logan-Magnolia.
Parents: Rich and Rene Hiller.
Siblings: Megan Hiller, Iowa State University senior; Nic Hiller, Iowa State University sophomore.
High School Sports, Participation years: Volleyball manager, four years; boys basketball manager, three years; boys track manager, two years; baseball manager, two years; soccer, three years; softball, two years; football cheerleading, one year.
What spring sport were you planning to be out for? Soccer.
How many years have you been out? Two.
If the season resumes, what were you hoping to accomplish? We were hoping for some wins against teams we had close matches with last spring.
Best High School Spring Sports memory? Bus rides to and from the games.
What is your favorite field, least favorite field, why? My favorite is probably the one in Logan, Tri-Center or Riverside, because I got so used to playing on dirt and grass growing up, I prefer those fields over turf. My least favorite field is any turf field, as it is more difficult to gain my footing.
Describe the beginning of every season, the anticipation, and what you look forward to most entering your senior year? Even though I don’t play volleyball, basketball, or baseball, I like to look up the other team’s stats so see what they are looking like. During the volleyball season, I would go to some area matches and watch them play, telling Coach Bruck what some of their strengths were. For soccer, I would watch film and see what I need to do to prepare for our match against them.
The season and high school career goes faster than you think. Tell the parents, fans and community the best part of being a high school athlete: The soccer trips are something I will always remember. One of our team members would bring a speaker and we’d listen to music as loud as we could, and as loud as the driver would allow it. We’d also try to talk to Coach Daniel, but we could tell we were just annoying him. Another great thing is all the friends you get to make. We’re talking and laughing along the sidelines, enjoying every moment.
About Macie Hiller
Favorite sports movie: A League of Their Own; When the Game Stands Tall.
Favorite sports drink: Cool Blue Gatorade.
Favorite pre-game meal: Grapes, oranges.
Pre-game, pre-meet rituals: Never was able to do any during volleyball season, as I was too busy setting up my team, but I would watch them do their ‘pump it up’ chant. In soccer, we would dance to the music playing over the loudspeaker. When we were able to go onto the field of play, Abi Rosengren and I would do our handshake, and Coach Daniel and I would do our handshake.
Favorite music (type, group or song): Country, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Chase Rice and many more.
Favorite form of Social Media: Snapchat.
Favorite college sports team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite pro sports team: Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Vikings.
Favorite school subject: English.
Favorite school teacher: Mr. Tompkins, Mrs. Bruck, Mr. Froehlich, Mrs. Krueger, Mrs. Schmitz.
Who is your biggest role model, why? My siblings. They have set great examples for me, and I want to succeed like they are and have in college.
What skill do you wish you had that you don’t? I wish I was faster, I’m pretty slow.
Who is your favorite high school coach, and if you could say anything to him/her, what would it be? I can’t pick just one. Coach Bruck has given me so many lessons in my life. She is like my best friend, and I will miss her next year. Coach Daniel makes me work hard and I truly appreciate that. If I don’t get something right the first time, he will take the time to help me through it so I do get it right.
Your favorite coach’s most frequent line, phrase: “Shut your faces,” as she laughs – Coach Bruck.
Quarantine, 2020
What was your reaction when you heard spring sports, school year had been cancelled? I was watching Governor Kim Reynolds speak, and I was praying over and over that it would not get cancelled. When she announced the school year was, I broke down in tears. I cried so much that day.
What has been your favorite high school sports memory? The junior varsity soccer tournament at Thomas Jefferson. We always would make sure to have fun, and would make friends with the other teams at the tournament. Another fun day for our class was the Harlan volleyball tournament. During the break, we would play ‘knockin boots’ on a speaker, and all the other teams would join us as we sang in the gym.
Do you have any advice to underclassmen? Enjoy your time with teammates and work hard. You aren’t given anything, you have to earn it.
What are plans after high school? I’ll be going to Des Moines Area Community College for two years to study physiology, and then I will transfer to Iowa State.
High School Senior, COVID-19 (in 2020) -- Your take and outlook of this development, with the health and safety of family – How will this affect you and your class moving forward?
This was a shock to everyone. Like everyone else, it was unexpected and never thought it would happen to us. I had been pretty upset, but now I’m moving on and looking toward the future. It has honestly brought our class closer together. The Logan community has come together with helping our senior class, and it is amazing to watch everyone pitch in and help provide us with the senior year we are missing. My family has been very supportive with everything. Looking ahead, I won’t be taking anything for granted.
