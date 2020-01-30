Connections Area Agency on Aging desires to expand delivery service for their senior meals program to Mondamin and Modale. Participants must be 60 years of age or older.
For information, contact Viola at 712-642-3215 from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, if interested. Other small towns within the agency’s radius are welcome to call for information.
The program currently covers Missouri Valley and Logan.
