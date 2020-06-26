The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team improved to 2-0 Tuesday night, earning a victory in its home opener against Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The Eagles gave up the game's first two runs, but wound up 10-2 winners in just five innings.
“Our defense made a couple of plays that saved a lot of runs,” pitcher Aiden Foreman said. He earned the win on the mound, but not without his teammates, including Braden Rump and Logan Kirk, and their play in the field. Rump made an impressive diving catch during the second frame.
Offensively, Arlington turned the game around with a seven-run third inning. Foreman pushed across the Eagles' first run with an RBI single before Nick Smith's two-run double down the right field line gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Kirk Rangel added a sacrifice fly down the stretch before the deciding fifth inning when Sam Kubat put the ball in play and Cooper Hilgenkamp scored the game's 12th overall run.
“We're all just doing the little things right,” Foreman said of the Eagles' start. “We're not making one mistake turn into two or three.”
The Arlington Juniors also played Tuesday, opening their summer schedule. They improved to 1-0 with a 5-4 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.