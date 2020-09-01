One cat has stirred up a lot of attention in his neighborhood and on Facebook.
Hanker, a 16-year-old cat living on South Street, has greeted his neighbors and begged them for treats since he and his family moved to Blair 15 years ago.
Katy Kern, Hanker's owner, said before roaming the neighborhood in Blair, he was an indoor-outdoor cat on their farm.
"We couldn't let him not be an outdoor cat anymore, so he just kind of came and went in the neighborhood," she said. "As the years went on, he expanded his territory."
About five years ago, Kern and her family went trick-or-treating on Halloween, where Hanker tagged along. At almost every house, Kern said she was surprised to find almost all neighbors recognized Hanker.
"He's a good cat, he's super friendly and is always hungry," Kern said. "If he was outside when we were gone at work all day, he just had to go get treats from somewhere."
Even though many neighbors might not have cats, Kern said they will still buy treats for Hanker just for being so friendly.
"He flirts with all the neighbors and they just adore him," she said.
Kern, who started working from home a few years ago, said Hanker doesn't go out as much because he wants to be near her most of the time, though he does still interact with the neighbors.
Hanker is let out whenever he wants, though he prefers to go out in the evening in the summer when it's cooler.
Aside from traveling around the neighborhood, Hanker also enjoys following his family to Butch's Deli.
"He just goes everywhere," Kern said.
Kern recently launched a Facebook page, called Hanker's Adventures, to encourage people to post their photos of Hanker's visits.
Kern found that Hanker travels outside of his neighborhood, sometimes two blocks or more.
"I didn't realize just how many people he was going to," she said of the Facebook posts with Hanker. "It seems like more and more, he just branches out to see where he can get food."
Kern said her favorite thing about Hanker is his personality.
"He's just so much fun to be with," she said. "He's still young at 16. Just the way he wins himself into people's hearts, he's just a great cat and we love him."
