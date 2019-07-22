Just like the first two, the third Omaha Roncalli batter Max Nickerson faced late Saturday night at Vets Field walked his way to first base.
As that Kelly Ryan Pride batter took his free jog, the Blair Senior Legion baseball pitcher got to thinking.
“I better get my stuff together,” Nickerson recalled telling himself. “I was a little juiced up.”
Every Post 154 Bear was Saturday night as they hosted Roncalli during the second round of the Class B Area 3 Tournament. After a 12-inning Bennington win over Elkhorn Mount Michael pushed their start time past 9 p.m., top-seeded Blair (27-7 overall) topped the Pride (22-14) 10-4 before 11:30 in a contest ripe with energy.
“Just playing Roncalli,” Bears manager James Bilslend said when asked why Saturday's game felt like more than just a postseason game. His voice was raspy from seven innings of late-night baseball. “For so many years they'd play us tough and we'd end up on the wrong end.”
The six-run Blair victory, however, was his 100th as the Post 154 coach.
“There's no better way to say it, 'It's Roncalli,'” Bilslend explained. “It's one of those schools you have to beat.”
And the Bears did it even after Nickerson walked the first three batters he saw. The righty got his team out of the jam, notching a strikeout, forcing a pop fly to shallow left field and tallying another strikeout in order. The pitcher screamed “Let's go!” as he made his way back to the dugout with the Vets Field scoreboard still showing zeros.
“It's always important to jump on top,” Blair outfielder Caddon Keatts said. “Because when you get on top, everybody's confidence is just through the roof.”
The Bears did that, too. During the bottom of the first inning, Jack Nielsen recorded a lead-off, infield singe and scored two batters later on a Roncalli error. Nickerson's sacrifice pushed the Post 154 lead to 2-0 before Auggie Rasmussen scored on a passed ball to to make it 3-0.
That's when Keatts' RBI double to left field gave the Bears an early four-run advantage.
“It built confidence, and it was a killer for them, too,” Nickerson said.
The Pride answered with three runs of their own, but it'd continue to trail the rest of the way as the Bears added to their total. Ben Aguilera and Aidan Mohr notched RBI singles during the third inning before Colin Quick and Quincy Nichols notched two two-RBI singles in the sixth.
“We're in it to win it,” Nickerson said. “We don't want to lose.”
Jason Stewart (two innings), Nichols (two) and he (three) held Roncalli to just seven hits.
The energy in the dugout, coach Bilslend said, kept Blair laser-focused even as bed times approached.
“You heard them,” he added. “They were loud all night.”
