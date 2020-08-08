Senator Schultz received Dwayne Alons Award

Senator Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, is this year’s recipient of the Dwayne Alons Award from the Family Leader. The award is named after Representative Dwayne Alons, who had served in the Iowa House until he passed away from cancer in 2014. According to the Family Leader, the award is given for “Christ-like service to the people of Iowa as an elected representative.”
“I'd like to thank the Family Leader for choosing me for this year’s Dwayne Alons Award during the 2020 Family Leadership Summit,” said Senator Schultz. “I’m proud to receive this award named after such a respected colleague of ours. Dwayne was a friend from the Iowa House who exemplified class, courage and principle. As an elected official, I strive to represent my constituents to the best of my ability, standing up for their constitutional rights at the Capitol and fighting to protect life. To me, this award is not to be received, but lived up to, and I hope to continue following Dwayne’s example in how he served his district.”
