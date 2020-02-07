High school wrestling post-season starts Saturday
The Iowa High School post-season wrestling tournament begins on Saturday at various sites around the state.
The Sectional wrestling meets will get things started this week, as wrestlers look to keep advancing to the next round.
The top two individuals in each weight class advance to the District Wrestling meet on Saturday, Feb. 15. The top two finishers at the District Wrestling meet will advance to the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships to be held Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The top two teams in the final team standings at each sectional meet will advance to the Regional Team Duals on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Class 1A sites in western Iowa have been selected, and they are at Avoca, Logan, or Hawarden.
2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament Trail, 2-9-2020
Class 1A Sectional Meet @ Missouri Valley: Logan-Magnolia, MVAOCOU, Missouri Valley, Tri-Center, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine.
Class 1A Sectional Meet @ Moville: Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, South Central Calhoun, Westwood, Woodbury Central.
** Top two finishers in each weight class advance to District Wrestling Meet on Feb. 15 in Mapleton.
