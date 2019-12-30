Second-graders from Arlington Public Schools made six blankets to donate to Roots to Wings. They presented them Dec. 18.
Second grade teacher Morgan Mruz said she was inspired by the school's adoption of Rachel's Challenge in October. The challenge, based on Rachel Joy Scott who was the first person to be killed in the Columbine massacre, has a goal of spreading kindness.
"It got me thinking we need to do something super cool for our second grade," Mruz said. "Roots to Wings is a fabulous nonprofit store that is close and dear to my heart, so we decided to bring the blankets here."
Each of the 23 students had the opportunity to tie a whole side of a blanket, which were made of different materials.
