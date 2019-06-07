A second man convicted in a Fort Calhoun gas station robbery was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Richard A. Fredrickson, 30, of Omaha pleaded no contest April 5 to robbery, a Class 2 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Fredrickson to 20 to 38 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Under Nebraska law, Fredrickson must serve a minimum of 10 years.
Fredrickson's co-defendant, Bradley D. Terry, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced as a habitual offender to serve 22 to 35 years April 30. Due to the habitual offender status, Terry must serve a minimum of 16 years.
On April 11, 2018, the men entered Calhoun Oil, 133 S. 14th St., dressed in black with bandanas over their faces. Terry brandished a silver handgun, which was later determined to be a pellet gun, while Fredrickson approached the counter and demanded money from the register.
The two men left in a black two-door BMW with no license plates at a high rate of speed. They headed south on U.S. Highway 75. They were later apprehended at a residence in Omaha.
