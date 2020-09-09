Washington County has its second reported death from COVID-19, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions is the most recent death. The first death, a Blair man in his 90s, was reported in April.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health, also reported the death of a Saunders County man in his 80s with underlying health condition. That brings the total for the health district, which includes Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, to 17.
Uhing said the health department is continuing to see COVID-19 cases in the district.
“It is essential that if you are sick you stay home,” Uhing said. “Additionally, it is just as important that if you are tested for COVID-19 and are waiting for results that you stay home as well. We have seen a number of cases where individuals tested come back positive and are out within the communities exposing others.”
Testing is available for those who are sick or have had close contact with a confirmed case. Visit testnebraska.com to schedule an appointment.
