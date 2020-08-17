The Lower Elkhorn and Papio-Missouri River natural resource districts and the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council have organized a free scrap tire collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 28 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Scribner. The fairgrounds are located west of U.S. Highway 275 at 201 Fairacres Road.
The collection is open for residents and businesses in Burt, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties. Tires will not be accepted from businesses that charge tire disposal fees.
Loads must enter from Fairacres Road. Follow the “Recycling Event” signs to the east fairgrounds entrance on Fairacres Road. Each load is limited to 100 tires. Loads with less than 20 tires may have a shorter wait time during the last 90 minutes of the collection. All sizes of car, truck, semi and tractor tires will be accepted. No rims will be accepted so all tires must be off rim. Do not leave vehicles unattended in line. Limited unloading help will be available.
Champlin Tire Recycling will process the tires collected during the event. This processing includes repair and retread of salvageable casings, reclamation of tires meeting used tire specifications and the production of park benches, picnic tables and feed bunks.
Funding for this free collection is provided through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Visit papionrd.org or lenrd.org for any changes due to COVID-19 precautions prior to the event.
For more information please contact the Papio-Missouri River NRD - Darlene Hensley at Blair 402-426-4782 ext. 101 or Deb Ward at Tekamah 402-374-1920 ext. 3.
