Boy Scouts Troop #588 of Missouri Valley is postponing their annual spaghetti feed planned for Saturday, March 28.
The postponement of this event, and many others, is due to the increasing numbers of citizens impacted by the novel coronavirus.
Citizens are urged to distance themselves socially from others, and gatherings of more than 10 individuals is prohibited.
According to Assistant Scoutmaster Clint Sargent, those who have purchased tickets should hold on to them as they will be honored in the future.
“To ensure the safety of our Scouts, volunteers, and patrons, the Scouts’ Spaghetti Feed on Saturday has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.