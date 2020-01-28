Fort Calhoun sophomore Zane Schwarz had 18 points and 16 rebounds Friday as the Pioneers bested Conestoga at home, 61-48.
Schwarz was 2-for-5 from the 3-point line and 4-for-5 from the foul line to lead coach TJ O'Connor's club to its ninth win of the season. Grant Halford added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Brant Hilzendeger notched 10 points and Carsen Schwarz had nine.
Fort Calhoun and Conestoga were tied after one period, 11-11, but the Pioneers took the lead with a 17-9 second. Hilzendeger had six of his points in the 8 minutes before the half.
Lane Fox scored 20 points to lead the visiting Cougars, who fell to 5-9 in defeat.
FCHS, meanwhile, improved to 9-6 before today's start to the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The fifth-seeded Pioneers travel to Platteview for a 6 p.m. game against the fourth-seeded Trojans.
