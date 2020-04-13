Washington County high schools will support and honor their student athletes Wednesday by turning on the lights.
Football field lights at every Nebraska Cornhusker Conference school — Arlington and Fort Calhoun included — will be turned on for 20 minutes beginning at 8:20 p.m. as apart of the conference's Beacon of Light Ceremony. The event is to show support to athletes who are unable to participate in sports due to COVID-19 cancellations.
Folks are asked to show their support at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday by turning on their home's outside lights as well.
Blair, an Eastern Midlands Conference member, will also take part in the 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 in military time — lighting by turning the lights on at Krantz Field. Its cause is to honor the graduating class of 2020. Blair residents are asked to show their support by turning on their outside lights, too.
