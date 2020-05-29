Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun High Schools have developed detailed plans to begin summer weights programs on Monday amid coronavirus concerns.
The efforts follow strict guidelines developed by the state and the NSAA, but incorporate steps specific to the schools and their facilities. Arlington students and parents, for instance, received four pages of information regarding guidelines, including specific info about their arrival and departure from the school.
From the moment they arrive — no more than 10 minutes before their previously scheduled sessions — Arlington student-athletes will be following safety measures including social distancing. Cleaning and disinfecting steps will take place before, during and after each session by coaches. A “deep clean” will also take place after each days' sessions to ensure a fresh start the next morning.
Fort Calhoun laid out similar plans in an email to parents and athletes, noting sanitation guidelines before, during and after workouts. Handshakes and fist bumps are outlawed as 6-feet social distance guidelines are to be adhered to, too.
At any given time during active workouts, 20 total student-athletes will be at AHS. Ten will be in the weight room and 10 will be in the main gym on campus with no other exceptions. The groups will not intermingle.
Similarly, Fort Calhoun will be able to accommodate 40 students at a time training in four different locations in its school, Andrew Christensen said Monday. FCHS will only allow students in grades 9-12 to take part in June, however.
As of Tuesday morning, Bubba Penas of Blair said the school was awaiting potential changes to NSAA guidelines after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced new Directed Health Measures last week. The measures could change the approved number of athletes who can train in each location at each time.
As it stands, however, BHS' plan calls for more workout sessions than usual to accommodate its student body and guidelines placed by the state and NSAA. The student-athletes will have predetermined times for each of the their workouts.
Arlington's schedule for workout times was developed through the athletes' input. Penas said similar steps were made to determine Blair's schedule, while Fort Calhoun will have two morning sessions available for its established groups.
Signed waivers will be necessary for athletes at all three schools to be allowed to rejoin workouts at the facilities.
Penas said BHS is prepared to adjust its weights program guidelines if health measures allow for relaxation of the rules.
“It is our intention to provide the safest environment possible for all our athletes,” the email to Fort Calhoun parents and students read. “We will adhere to all guidelines outlined by the NSAA. We have taken extra precautions to protect our student athletes. We understand that as parents and athletes you may decide not to participate. That is the decision of each individual family and we respect your decision.”
Each school can provide more information about its specific plans — and detailed guidelines — for weight programs, which begin during the month of June.
