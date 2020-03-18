As Arlington Public Schools closed indefinitely with e-learning and homework packets, elsewhere in Arlington, other places joined the ranks of closures or delayed openings.
Roots to Wings
"Roots to Wings has asked our Farmers to wait and come back April 1," Executive Director Trisha Kyllo said. "As of right now we plan to postpone opening the store until our open house on April 4."
The original plan was to open the store March 21.
Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center
Seniors citizens in Arlington were unable to go to the Arlington Multipurpose Senior Center as of Wednesday.
Senior center manager Cheryl Abbott said their last lunch event was a meal for St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday.
"There is not a time parameter on it at this point," she said. "Everybody has a place to go. If they would need to isolate themselves, there are people they know that could help them grab things they need."
In an earlier interview with Abbott before the closing, she said they had a goal of staying open.
"The goal of staying open (was) that we know we are clean and safe, as opposed to seniors isolating and getting depressed, which is just as unhealthy for them," she said. "This is a clean and safe place to come and is a good alternative."
Arlington Veterans Club
The St. Patrick's Day dinner at the Arlington Veterans Club was canceled Tuesday due to the increasing restrictions from the coronavirus. The Vets Club also planned to cancel their food nights until further notice, manager Angie Schmidt said.
Arlington Public Library
For those who still wish to read during the time of quarantine, the Arlington Public Library will have a drive-through option. Patrons can reserve books online and call the library at 402-478-4545 to set up a pickup time during regular business hours — Monday 2-6 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The library will be closed Saturdays. A librarian or volunteer will be there during the open hours and will bring the books out to patrons.
The library will be wiping down the covers of books that come in and setting them aside for two days to keep from spreading the virus.
