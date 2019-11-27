Arlington Public Schools might be the cleanest it's ever been. Custodial staff and school officials disinfected the school after a suspected norovirus outbreak forced officials to cancel classes Friday.
"We are up and running," Arlington High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten said. "We only have five or six kids out with it. We are seeing very much decreased numbers in the middle school and high school."
Activities also have resumed.
With the students gone, staff used an approved cleaner to wipe down every surface.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) identified the possible outbreak last week. Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
DHHS recommended APS close and all weekend activities were cancelled.
Tara Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, said 20 percent of the student population was out with illness Nov. 21. APS has approximately 700 students.
Symptoms of the norovirus may include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping, occasional low-grade fever, chills, headache, muscle ache and general sense of tiredness. The symptoms last only a day or two.
Precautions include washing hands often, immediately clean and disinfect surfaces and wash soiled laundry after being sick, rinsing fruits and vegetables thoroughly and cooking shellfish to 140 degrees or higher.
