The Arlington Public Schools Board of Education is seeking public input on a possible expansion of the district's facilities.
Board members approved a community meeting for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the blue gym during its regular meeting Tuesday. The board will present conceptual plans and potential budget options, which were developed by DLR Group.
“We have all gotten questions,” board president Matt O’Daniel said during the meeting. “It is important we start from the top. This is our growth (and we will) hopefully having census information by then."
O'Daniel wants to show the community what the board is considering, with rough timelines and pros and cons of the potential options.
"We will have a question and answer session and develop feedback from the community," O'Daniel said.
“As a board we have to look forward to the growth and changes that may be coming in the future through census information and other information we have,” he added. “We need to be responsible and have future plans. We are at the point where we need to engage the community with it, share with them what we know now, conceptually what may be happening in the future and then get their feedback. The feedback will be documented and discussed in the meetings and considered as we move forward with plans and timelines.”
Construction could be done in three phases to expand the district’s facilities or build a new elementary school. The first phase would include a wrestling room, which could double as a storm shelter, new high school locker rooms, new vocal and band rooms and the renovations of existing classrooms and other spaces. Thirteen additional elementary classrooms are included in the second phase. The third phase includes an auditorium.
