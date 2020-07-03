On Monday, the Blair Community Schools Board of Education met for the first time without one of its longtime, dedicated members.
Lyle Schjodt, who had served as a member of the school board for 24 years — 15 as president — died June 26 from a long-term autoimmune liver disease. He was 70.
Board members recognized Lyle for his exemplary service to the Blair school district.
“I can't imagine anyone who has ever been more dedicated, compassionate or led with such integrity as Lyle,” Board President Kari Loseke said.
Schjodt was the steady hand the district needed during uncertain and difficult times. He saw the district through failed and passed school bond issues, construction projects, funding cuts, the selection of new superintendents and the closure and later sale of a school building.
“Providing good public education for kids is one of the most important jobs a community has,” Schjodt told the Enterprise in 2012 after returning to the board following a two-year absence. “Representing the community’s interest is what the board is all about.”
Schjodt extended his service to more than just the school district. He served for several years on the Washington County Planning Commission, the Blair School Foundation, president of the First Lutheran Church Council, the Washington County 4-H Council, led the Sutherland Boosters 4-H Club and was a member of the Washington County Livestock Feeders.
Serving his community was a lifetime passion, according to his family.
Schjodt was a good leader and a voice of reason. He was always looking out for the best interest of the school district, the county and the community. His passing leaves a void in the community. He was a voice for his constituents, an ardent supporter of Blair schools and a faithful servant. He will be missed.
