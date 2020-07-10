The Small Business Administration on Monday released some details about 4,179 Nebraska businesses that took out Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or more.
Of them, 35 are from Blair and the businesses planned in their loan paperwork to preserve 1,386 jobs with that money. However, three did not report information about jobs preserved with the loan.
Two Arlington businesses also took the loans to preserve 71 jobs, while four Fort Calhoun businesses took loans to preserve 59 jobs. One business in Kennard took a loan to preserve 15 jobs.
The data released by the Small Business Administration is only a small slice of all Paycheck Protection loans issued during the pandemic. The government revealed details of 650,000 loans. In all, more than 5 million loans were granted under the program.
The loans are low-interest loans that can be forgiven if the company uses the money to retain employees. Companies are just now beginning the loan forgiveness process.
Statewide, Omaha had the most loans at 1,598, which represented 38 percent of all loans given to Nebraska businesses. Lincoln (672), Grand Island, (147), Kearney (116) and Norfolk (89) rounded out the top 5.
The Small Business Administration did not report the exact amount each business took out in loans, offering a range that the loan fell into. Only loans of $150,000 or more were reported.
Of the 4,179 loans, 2,394 of them were for the lowest range, $150,000 to $350,000. Statewide, 36 businesses got loans of $5 million to $10 million.
Among those top loan amount recipients are variety of businesses, mostly based in eastern Nebraska. Several are medical companies, such as the Kearney Regional Medical Center and the Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital in Omaha. Rotella's Italian Bakery claimed to have retained 466 jobs with their upper range loan. Several agriculture industry businesses also topped the list.
Sixteen business reported that they would retain 500 jobs with their loans, the highest amount disclosed by federal regulators.
The average number of jobs preserved by companies who reported that number is 51. However, 106 Nebraska companies said they retained zero workers with the loan. Another 644 left the question blank on their application.
Blair loans reported by the SBA
Babkel Mechanical, LLC, $150,000-350,000
Blair Family Dentistry, Inc., $150,000-350,000
Country Tire Inc, $150,000-350,000
Crowell Memorial Home, $350,000-1 Million
David L & Mary J Johnson, $150,000-350,000
Dick's Electric Co., Inc, $150,000-350,000
Enterprise Publishing Company, $150,000-350,000
Ericon, Inc., $150,000-350,000
Eriksen Construction Co., Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Gingerich Structures, LLC, $150,000-350,000
Good Shepherd Lutheran Community, $350,000-1 Million
HCI Holdings, Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Implement Sales Co. Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Jasa Transit, Inc, $350,000-1 Million
JM Borer Companies, Inc, $150,000-350,000
Kelly Ryan Equipment Company, Inc., $350,000-1 Million
KRW Construction, Inc, $350,000-1 Million
Luxa Construction Co., Inc. & Njosk, Inc (CO Bor), $150,000-350,000
McKinnis Inc., $1-2 Million
Nannen Physical Therapy & Personal Training, P.C., $150,000-350,000
Nebraska-Iowa Supply Co. Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Neuvirth Construction Inc, $150,000-350,000
PSC Construction Inc., $150,000-350,000
Radloff & Associates, Inc, $150,000-350,000
Red Hog Express, Inc, $150,000-350,000
RT Masonry LLC, $150,000-350,000
S. E. Smith and Sons, Lumber Company Of Blair, Nebraska, $150,000-350,000
Sharp Image, Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Sid Dillon Chevrolet - Blair Inc., $1-2 Million
Sterling Transportation Services, Inc., $350,000-1 Million
STS Truck Services, Inc., $150,000-350,000
Taylor Oil Company, Inc., $350,000-1 Million
Turnkey Management Company, Llc, $150,000-350,000
Upper Room, Inc., $150,000-350,000
Woodhouse Ford Inc, $2-5 Million
Arlington loans reported by the SBA
Hilgenkamp Farms, Inc., $150,000-350,000.
Rhea Brothers GP, $350,000-1 Million.
Fort Calhoun loans reported by the SBA
Able Transport Solutions, Inc., $150,000-350,000.
Autumn Pointe, $150,000-350,000.
HDC 4Point Dynamics, LLC, $150,000-350,000.
Nebcon, Inc., $150,000-350,000.
Kennard loans reported by the SBA
JC Excavation Unlimited Inc, $150,000-350,000.
