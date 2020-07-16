WBSB.jpg
Woodbine's Alex Niedermyer watches the pitch as she takes a lead off of third base in the regular season home finale on July 9, as the Tigers defeated East Mills, 14-1.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Tigers finish season with two straight wins

 

Tigers pull away from Lady Reds

Woodbine hammered 10 hits in a 10-2 win at Missouri Valley in non-conference play on July 8.

Nicole Hoefer ripped three hits, including her second home run of the season.  Kaitlyn Snyder drilled a triple with an RBI.  Alexa Steinkuehler and Nicole Sherer added two RBIs apiece.

SB: 7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            001 314 1            10            10            x

Mo. Valley            010 010 0            2            3            x

Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 1 RS; Kaitlyn Snyder 1-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Shannon Hopkins 1-4; Jersey Gray 1 RS; Nicole Hoefer 3-3, 2 RS, HR, RBI; Ana Vazquez 1-4, 1 RS; Nicole Sherer 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 7-8.

 

 

Tigers crush Wolverines in home finale

Woodbine won their regular season home finale with a 14-1 victory over East Mills on July 9 in Woodbine.  This was the final home appearance for the Tigers lone senior, Alex Niedermyer.

Kaitlyn Snyder finished with two hits and scored two runs for the Tigers. Nicole Sherer had one hit and two RBIs.

SB: 7-9-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Est. Mills            010             1            3            x

Woodbine            (12)2x            14            4            x

Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 3 RS; Jordan Butrick 2 RS; Katlyn Snyder 2-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Nicole Hoefer 1-1, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1 RS, 1 RBI; Ana Vazquez 1 RS, 1 RBI; Nicole Sherer 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.  

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.

 

Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 8-8.

