Hawkeyes fly past Lady Bulldogs in opener
West Harrison rolled to a 7-3 win over Boyer Valley Conference opener on June 15 in Dow City.
Lanie Gustafson had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Sabrina Rife and Chloe Gilgen scored two runs apiece for West Harrison.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 103 010 2 7 6 x
Byr. Valley 100 001 1 3 5 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS; Haley Koch 1-4, 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 2 RS; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Haleigh Rife 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs;
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks.
WH Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-0.
WH Softball, The Next Five: 6-19, @ C-A-M; 6-20, @ ACGC Invite, Guthrie Center; 6-22, vs. Woodbine; 6-24, vs. Whiting; 6-27, @ Missouri Valley Invite.
