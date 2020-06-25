Hawkeyes fly past Lady Bulldogs in opener

West Harrison rolled to a 7-3 win over Boyer Valley Conference opener on June 15 in Dow City.

Lanie Gustafson had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Sabrina Rife and Chloe Gilgen scored two runs apiece for West Harrison.

HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Dow City

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            103 010 2            7            6            x

Byr. Valley            100 001 1            3            5            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS; Haley Koch 1-4, 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 2 RS; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Haleigh Rife 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lanie Gustafson 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; 

Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 13 Ks. 

WH Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-0.

WH Softball, The Next Five: 6-19, @ C-A-M; 6-20, @ ACGC Invite, Guthrie Center; 6-22, vs. Woodbine; 6-24, vs. Whiting; 6-27, @ Missouri Valley Invite.

