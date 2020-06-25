Tigers start season at 2-2

 

Spartans roll past Tigers in opener

West Monona posted a 10-0 win over Woodbine in a non-conference match-up in Onawa on June 16.

Jamie Plowman had the lone hit for the Tigers.

HS SB: 6-16-2020 @ Onawa

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            000 00                        0            1            x

Wst. Monona            014 5x                        10            7            x

Tigers Hitting: Jamie Plowman 1-1.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.

Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-1.

Tigers roll Warriors

Woodbine jumped to an early lead and didn’t look back in a 12-1 Rolling Valley Conference win at Whiting on June 19.

Grace Moores led the Tigers with three hits and three RBIs, while Alex Niedermyer and Katlyn Snyder adding two hits apiece.

Sierra Lantz fired a one-hitter, as she struck out six Warriors in the victory.

HS SB: 6-19-2020 @ Whiting

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            024 06                        12            13            x

Whiting            000 10                        1            1            x

Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 2-4, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-2, 1 RBI; Amanda Foster 1-2, 1 RS; Grace Moores 3-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Nicole Hoefer 1 RS. 

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.

Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-1.

Cardinals trip up Tigers

Treynor posted a 3-1 non-conference win over Woodbine on June 20 at Treynor.

Alex Niedermyer finished with two hits and one RBI for the Tigers.

HS SB: 6-20-2020 @ Treynor

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            000 100 0            1            2            x

Treynor            001 020 x            3            5            x

Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-2.

Woodbine Softball, The Next Five: 6-24, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-26, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-27, @ Westwood Invite, Sloan; 6-29, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-30, vs. Lawton-Bronson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.