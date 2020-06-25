Tigers start season at 2-2
Spartans roll past Tigers in opener
West Monona posted a 10-0 win over Woodbine in a non-conference match-up in Onawa on June 16.
Jamie Plowman had the lone hit for the Tigers.
HS SB: 6-16-2020 @ Onawa
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 00 0 1 x
Wst. Monona 014 5x 10 7 x
Tigers Hitting: Jamie Plowman 1-1.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-1.
Tigers roll Warriors
Woodbine jumped to an early lead and didn’t look back in a 12-1 Rolling Valley Conference win at Whiting on June 19.
Grace Moores led the Tigers with three hits and three RBIs, while Alex Niedermyer and Katlyn Snyder adding two hits apiece.
Sierra Lantz fired a one-hitter, as she struck out six Warriors in the victory.
HS SB: 6-19-2020 @ Whiting
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 024 06 12 13 x
Whiting 000 10 1 1 x
Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 2-4, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-2, 1 RBI; Amanda Foster 1-2, 1 RS; Grace Moores 3-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Nicole Hoefer 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-1.
Cardinals trip up Tigers
Treynor posted a 3-1 non-conference win over Woodbine on June 20 at Treynor.
Alex Niedermyer finished with two hits and one RBI for the Tigers.
HS SB: 6-20-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 100 0 1 2 x
Treynor 001 020 x 3 5 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Woodbine Record: (2-0 RVC), 2-2.
Woodbine Softball, The Next Five: 6-24, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-26, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-27, @ Westwood Invite, Sloan; 6-29, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-30, vs. Lawton-Bronson.
