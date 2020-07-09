Tigers win two of four
Tigers earn fifth RVC win
Woodbine used a nine-run second inning to post a 13-9 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 29 in Woodbine.
Alexa Steinkuehler finished with two hits and two RBIs. Amanda Foster, Alex Niedermyer, Jordan Butrick and Nicole Hoefer added two hits apiece.
SB: 6-29-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Ar-We-Va 013 212 0 9 14 x
Woodbine 090 220 x 13 13 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-5, 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1-4, 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Katlyn Snyder 2 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-2, 3 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Grace Moores 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-3, 1 RS; Nicole Hoefer 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBI.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 7 IP, 11 H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.
Tigers Record: (5-1 RVC), 5-5.
Eagles double-up Tigers
Woodbine played well for six innings against a highly-touted foe, but came up short in a 10-5 setback to Lawton-Bronson in non-conference play on June 30 in Woodbine.
Grace Moores totaled three hits, including a double, a triple and one RBI. Alex Niedermyer added a double and an RBI, while Katlyn Snyder finished with a double and an RBI.
SB: 6-30-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Law-Bron 021 150 1 10 11 x
Woodbine 101 020 1 5 7 x
Tigers Hitting: Grace Moores 3-4, 2 RS, 2b, 3b, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 1-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Nicole Hoefer 1-3; Jamie Plowman 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 7 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Tigers Record: (5-1 RVC), 5-6.
Tigers move to 6-1 in RVC
Eight of the nine starters finished with a RBI, as Woodbine cruised to a 15-3 win over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play in Dow City on July 1.
Katlyn Snyder had two hits and three RBIs and Shannon Hopkins added three hits and an RBI. Eighth-grader Nicole Hoefer blasted a three-run home-run, her first of her high school career.
SB: 7-1-2020 @ Dow City
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 2(10)3 15 11 x
Byr Vly 120 3 3 x
Tigers Hitting: Grace Moores 2 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 2-2, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 3-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nicole Hoefer 1-2, 2 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Jamie Plowman 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Ana Vazquez 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (6-1 RVC), 6-6.
Tigers rally falls short
Woodbine gave themselves plenty of chances, but came up short in a 6-3 setback to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 3 in Woodbine.
SB: 7-3-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 789 01 R H E
Exira/EHK 001 000 000 23 6 14 x
Woodbine 000 001 000 20 3 6 x
Tigers Hitting: Grace Moores 2b, RBI; Alex Niedermyer single, RBI; Jamie Plowman 2-4, 2b, RBI; Ana Vazquez 1-3.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 11 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, x BB, x K.
Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 6-7.
Rebels slip past Tigers
A big third inning sent Westwood past Woodbine, 16-12, in non-conference play on July 6 in Woodbine.
The Tigers pounded out 11 hits for the game, led by Alexa Steinkuehler’s two doubles and three RBIs. Ana Vazquez added a double and three RBIs. Alex Niedermyer and Jordan Butrick both added doubles.
SB: 7-6-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Westwood 207 303 1 16 14 x
Woodbine 020 244 0 12 11 x
Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 1-5, 1 RS, 2b; Jordan Butrick 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 1-5, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-2, 2 RS; Jersey Gray 1 RS; Nicole Hoefer 1-4, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-3, 3 RS, 2 2b, 3 RBIs; Ana Vazquez 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nicole Sherer 1-4.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 7 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 8 BB, 5 K.
Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 6-8.
Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball Tournaments begin.
