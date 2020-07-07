Tiger girls earn RVC split
Snyder’s solo home run lifts Tigers past Crusaders
Eighth-grader Katlyn Snyder blasted her first career home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to carry Woodbine to a 4-3 Rolling Valley Conference win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on June 24 in Woodbine.
The Tigers finished with five hits for the game, led by Amanda Foster’s two hits and one RBI.
Sierra Lantz allowed just three earned runs, as she struck out nine in the victory.
SB: 6-24-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 010 002 00 3 9 x
Woodbine 111 000 01 4 5 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Jamie Ploweman 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Grace Moores 1-3,; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 8 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.
Tigers Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.
Tigers rock Wildcats
Woodbine blasted 12 hits on their way to collecting a 12-7 Rolling Valley Conference win at Glidden-Ralston on June 26 at Glidden.
Grace Moores finished with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Niedermyer added two hits and two runs scored. Nicole Hoefer added a double.
SB: 6-26-2020 @ Glidden
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 228 000 0 12 12 x
Gldn-Rlstn 313 000 x 7 9 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Ana Vazquez 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 2 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Grace Moores 3-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Shannon Hopkins 1-4, 1 RBI; Nicole Hoefer 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI;
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.
Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-3.
Woodbine drops two at Westwood Invite
The Tigers dropped a pair of games at the Westwood Invitational on June 27 in Sloan.
Amanda Foster had a double against Westwood, while Alexa Steinkuehler finished with three RBIs.
Ana Vazquez finished with three hits and an RBI against Lawton-Bronson.
SB: 6-27-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 500 10 6 5 x
Westwood 331 36 16 14 x
Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-3, 1 RS, 2b; Ana Vazquez 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Jamie Plowman 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2b, 3 RBIs.
Tigers Pitching: Nicole Hoefer, Sierra Lantz.
Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-4.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 003 100 0 4 10 x
Law-Bron 022 101 x 6 8 x
Tigers Hitting: Ana Vazquez 3-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RBI; Grace Moores 1-2, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler1-3; Shannon Hopkins 2-3; Nicole Hoefer 1-3, 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-5.
Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 7-1, @ Boyer Valley; 7-3, vs. Exira/EHK, 12 noon start; 7-6, vs. Westwood; 7-8, @ Missouri Valley; 7-9, vs. East Mills, Senior Night.
