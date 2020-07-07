WBSB.jpg
Woodbine's Shannon Hopkins watches the ball into the glove in last week's Rolling Valley Conference play

 photo: Matt Gengler

Tiger girls earn RVC split

 

Snyder’s solo home run lifts Tigers past Crusaders

Eighth-grader Katlyn Snyder blasted her first career home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to carry Woodbine to a 4-3 Rolling Valley Conference win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on June 24 in Woodbine.

The Tigers finished with five hits for the game, led by Amanda Foster’s two hits and one RBI.

Sierra Lantz allowed just three earned runs, as she struck out nine in the victory.

SB: 6-24-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams            123 456 78            R            H            E

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            010 002 00            3            9            x

Woodbine            111 000 01            4            5            x

Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Jamie Ploweman 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Grace Moores 1-3,; Alexa Steinkuehler 1 RS.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 8 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.

 

Tigers Record: (2-1 RVC), 2-3.

 

 

Tigers rock Wildcats

Woodbine blasted 12 hits on their way to collecting a 12-7 Rolling Valley Conference win at Glidden-Ralston on June 26 at Glidden.

Grace Moores finished with three hits and two RBIs. Alex Niedermyer added two hits and two runs scored.  Nicole Hoefer added a double.

SB: 6-26-2020 @ Glidden

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            228 000 0            12            12            x

Gldn-Rlstn            313 000 x            7            9            x

Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Ana Vazquez 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 2 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Grace Moores 3-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Shannon Hopkins 1-4, 1 RBI; Nicole Hoefer 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI;

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.

 

Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-3.

 

 

Woodbine drops two at Westwood Invite

The Tigers dropped a pair of games at the Westwood Invitational on June 27 in Sloan.

Amanda Foster had a double against Westwood, while Alexa Steinkuehler finished with three RBIs.

Ana Vazquez finished with three hits and an RBI against Lawton-Bronson.

SB: 6-27-2020 @ Sloan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            500 10            6            5            x

Westwood            331 36            16            14            x

Tigers Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-3, 1 RS, 2b; Ana Vazquez 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Jamie Plowman 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2b, 3 RBIs.

Tigers Pitching: Nicole Hoefer, Sierra Lantz.

 

Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-4.

 

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            003 100 0            4            10            x

Law-Bron            022 101 x            6            8            x

Tigers Hitting: Ana Vazquez 3-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1 RS; Katlyn Snyder 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 1 RBI; Grace Moores 1-2, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler1-3; Shannon Hopkins 2-3; Nicole Hoefer 1-3, 1 RS.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.

 

Tigers Record: (4-1 RVC), 4-5.

 

 

Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 7-1, @ Boyer Valley; 7-3, vs. Exira/EHK, 12 noon start; 7-6, vs. Westwood; 7-8, @ Missouri Valley; 7-9, vs. East Mills, Senior Night.  

 

