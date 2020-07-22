West Harrison tops Riverside, falls to Exira/EHK
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Hawkeyes edge Bulldogs
Strong pitching and solid defense led West Harrison to a 3-2 victory over a highly-touted Riverside squad in the second round of the Class 1A Regional Softball Tournament on July 15 in Oakland.
Chloe Gilgen had an RBI double in the fourth inning, and Haliegh Rife added an RBI groundout in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Sabrina Rife singled and went to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Katie Gore. A Lanie Gustafson single moved Rife to third base, and Rife scored the Hawkeyes’ third run on a passed ball.
Riverside attempted to respond in the bottom of the seventh inning as they had runners on first and third base with one out. The Lady Bulldog runner at first attempted to advance to second base, thinking that West Harrison would not risk the throw with a runner at third base. But West Harrison’s Haley Koch threw a strike to Sabrina Rife, who tagged the runner out for the second out of the inning. The Bulldogs had a ground out from the next batter to end the game.
Rife, Gore, Gustafson, Kali Peasley, and Zoe Etter all had one hit for the Hawkeyes.
WH pitcher Emily McIntosh scattered four hits and allowed one earned run while finishing with eight strikeouts. The junior, who has been the Hawkeyes’ starting pitcher the past four years, has registered over 500 career strikeouts.
Class 1A Regional Softball, quarterfinal
SB: 7-15-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 000 101 1 3 6 x
Riverside 100 000 1 2 4 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haley Koch 2 RS; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Haliegh Rife 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-3, 1 RS; Katie Gore 1-2; Lanie Gustafson 1-3; Kali Peasley 1-3; Zoe Etter 1-3.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 13-6.
Third inning sends Spartans past Hawkeyes
West Harrison generated some late offense, but couldn’t string the hits together in a 6-2 loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the Class 1A Regional Semifinal on July 17 in Kimballton.
Lanie Gustafson blasted a home run, and Haley Koch added a double.
The loss concludes the standout careers of two seniors as Sabrina Rife and Chloe Gilgen combined for 95 wins over the past five summers, including the school’s only state softball appearance in 2016.
Class 1A Regional Softball, Semifinals
SB: 7-17-2020 @ Kimballton
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 000 010 1 2 4 x
Exira/EHK 005 001 x 6 6 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Haley Koch 1-3, 2b; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Sabrina Rife 1 RS; Lanie Gustafson 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 1-3.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Emily McIntosh 6 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
WH Record: (7-1 RVC), 13-7.
