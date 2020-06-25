Spartans roll past Tigers in opener
West Monona posted a 10-0 win over Woodbine in a non-conference match-up in Onawa on June 16.
Jamie Plowman had the lone hit for the Tigers.
HS SB: 6-16-2020 @ Onawa
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 00 0 1 x
Wst. Monona 014 5x 10 7 x
Tigers Hitting: Jamie Plowman 1-1.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Woodbine Record: (1-0 RVC), 1-1.
Woodbine Softball, The Next Five: 6-19, vs. Whiting; 6-20, @ Treynor; 6-22, @ West Harrison; 6-24, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-26, @ Glidden-Ralston.
