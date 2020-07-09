Regional Softball Tournament pairings announced
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released the post-season trail for the 2020 Regional Softball Tournament.
The tournaments have been scheduled for July 13, July 15, and July 17. The Regional Finals will be played on Monday, July 20. The IGHSAU State Softball Tournament will be played from July 24-31 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Shown below is where all the local teams have been sent
2020 IGHSAU Regional Softball Tournaments
Class 2A, Region 1
July 13 – 1st Round
7 p.m. @ Irwin: IKM-Manning vs. AHSTW
7 p.m. @ Missouri Valley: Tri-Center vs. Missouri Valley
July 15 – Quarterfinals
7 p.m. @ Onawa: Irwin winner vs. West Monona
7 p.m. @ Council Bluffs: St. Albert vs. Treynor
7 p.m. @ Underwood: Missouri Valley winner vs. Underwood
7 p.m. @ Logan: MVAOCOU @ Logan-Magnolia
July 17 – Semifinals
7 p.m. @ Onawa: Onawa winner vs. Council Bluffs winner
7 p.m. @ Underwood: Underwood winner vs. Logan winner
July 20, Regional Finals, 7 p.m., Site TBA – Highest remaining seed will host.
Class 1A, Region 2
July 13 – 1st Round
7 p.m. @ Sloan: Whiting vs. Westwood
7 p.m. @ Audubon: Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Audubon
7 p.m. @ Glidden: Ar-We-Va vs. Glidden-Ralston
7 p.m. @ Anita: Griswold vs. CAM
7 p.m @ Oakland: Woodbine vs. Riverside
7 p.m. @ Mondamin: Boyer Valley vs. West Harrison
July 15 - Quarterfinals
7 p.m. @ Fonda: Sloan winner vs. Newell Fonda
7 p.m. @ Audubon: Audubon winner vs. Glidden winner
5 p.m. @ Kimballton: Anita winner vs. Exira/EHK
7 p.m. @ Oakland: Oakland winner vs. Mondamin winner
July 17 - Semifinals
7 p.m. @ Fonda: Fonda winner
5 p.m. @ Kimballton: Oakland winner
July 20, Regional Finals, 7 p.m., Site TBA – Highest remaining seed will host.
