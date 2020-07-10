Rebels slip past Tigers
A big third inning sent Westwood past Woodbine, 16-12, in non-conference play on July 6 in Woodbine.
The Tigers pounded out 11 hits for the game, led by Alexa Steinkuehler’s two doubles and three RBIs. Ana Vazquez added a double and three RBIs. Alex Niedermyer and Jordan Butrick both added doubles.
SB: 7-6-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Westwood 207 303 1 16 14 x
Woodbine 020 244 0 12 11 x
Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 1-5, 1 RS, 2b; Jordan Butrick 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 1-5, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-2, 2 RS; Jersey Gray 1 RS; Nicole Hoefer 1-4, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-3, 3 RS, 2 2b, 3 RBIs; Ana Vazquez 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nicole Sherer 1-4.
Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 7 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 8 BB, 5 K.
Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 6-8.
Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball Tournaments begin.
(0) comments
