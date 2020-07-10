Rebels slip past Tigers

A big third inning sent Westwood past Woodbine, 16-12, in non-conference play on July 6 in Woodbine.

The Tigers pounded out 11 hits for the game, led by Alexa Steinkuehler’s two doubles and three RBIs. Ana Vazquez added a double and three RBIs.  Alex Niedermyer and Jordan Butrick both added doubles.

SB: 7-6-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Westwood            207 303 1            16            14            x

Woodbine            020 244 0            12            11            x

Tigers Hitting: Alex Niedermyer 1-5, 1 RS, 2b; Jordan Butrick 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katlyn Snyder 1-5, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-2, 2 RS; Jersey Gray 1 RS; Nicole Hoefer 1-4, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2-3, 3 RS, 2 2b, 3 RBIs; Ana Vazquez 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nicole Sherer 1-4.

Tigers Pitching: Sierra Lantz – 7 IP, 14 H, 11 ER, 8 BB, 5 K.

 

Tigers Record: (6-2 RVC), 6-8.

 

Woodbine softball, the Next Five: 7-13, Regional Softball Tournaments begin.

 

