2020 Diamond Notes: Tigers Softball
Submitted by the high school coaches
Name of Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Greg Kolpin; Assistant Coach Tim Marshall; Assistant Coach Bailee Meyer.
Names of Senior: Alex Niedermyer.
# of Players (8-12): 21
Top Returning Players, Positions: Amanda Foster, infield; Shannon Hopkins, infield; Alex Niedermyer, outfield; Jordan Butrick, infield; Jamie Plowman, outfield, catcher; Ana Vazquez, outfield; Alexa Steinkuehler, outfield.
Promising Newcomers, Positions: Nicole Hoefer, infield; Katlyn Snyder, infield, catcher.
Who are some of the leading contenders in the Rolling Valley Conference?
We’re aiming for a top-five finish in the league. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Cumberland-Anita-Massena, and Glidden-Ralston are among the favorites.
Due to COVID-19, do you anticipate any complications to the season? So many unknowns, even at this point of the year. There are so many parts of the season that have been altered already. How you and your team will be able to handle the adversity, and being able to change on the fly will make every game that much more interesting.
While playing the waiting game before the season was allowed to happen, how did you and your team stay in contact with one another? We created a Google sheets document of workouts and drills the girls can do on their own. We also hosted Zoom meetings to stay in contact with one another.
What was the reaction by the team when they heard they were going to have a season? Everyone was super excited. We built some good momentum last summer, so we hope to maintain it. Everyone was itching to go this off-season, and when quarantine started, the unknown of possibly not being able to continue to build our program was tough on both the coaches and players. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the umpire’s first call, “Play Ball.”
What are you overall, optimistic thoughts on the remaining part of season, and what do you see as the keys to a successful season? I believe we have the potential to have another successful season. We have 9-10 girls that have played varsity softball the last three years, and we have several others that will be stepping in at key moments of the season. This will give us more competitive practices, and help push us to the next level. We’re looking forward to an above .500 record, and a top finish in the conference. We need to improve on both facets of the game, taking solid swings and putting the ball in play offensively, while maintaining solid defensive execution while limiting our mistakes. It helps immensely we have three young pitchers who will see lots of innings the next few years in Sierra Lantz (soph.), Amanda Heitman (soph.), and Nicole Hoefer (8th).
2020 Tigers Softball Roster
Jersey # Name (grade)
3 Alex Niedermyer (sr.)
1 Ana Vazquez-Pryor (jr.)
2 Jersey Grey (8th)
5 Claire Ryerson (fr.)
6 Alexa Steinkuehler (jr.)
7 Amanda Foster (jr.)
9 Madelyn Placek (8th)
11 Nicole Hoefer (8th)
12 Jordan Butrick (jr.)
14 Avery Moores (8th)
15 Amanda Heitman (jr.)
16 Amanda Newton (8th)
17 Jamie Plowman (jr.)
20 Nicole Sherer (fr.)
22 Sam Anderson (soph.)
23 Katlyn Snyder (8th)
24 Shannon Hopkins (jr.)
25 Grace Moores (jr.)
30 Sierra Lantz (fr.)
32 Hailee Nelson (jr.)
2020 Woodbine Tigers Schedule
Date Opponent/Site
6-24 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard W 4-3
6-26 @ *Glidden-Ralston
6-27 @ Westwood Invite (V, 9 a.m., Sloan)
6-29 vs. *Ar-We-Va
6-30 vs. Lawton-Bronson
7-1 @ *Boyer Valley
7-3 vs. *Exira/EHK, 12 noon
7-6 vs. Westwood (JV/V)
7-8 @ Missouri Valley (JV/V)
7-9 vs. East Mills (JV/V), Senior Night
7-13 Regional Softball begins
7-27 State Softball, Fort Dodge
Games follow Varsity/Jr. Varsity format; Varsity games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by junior varsity at approximately 7:30 p.m.
*Rolling Valley Conference games.
Home games in Bold.
Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
