LMSB.jpg
Buy Now

Logan-Magnolia's Ashley Christians (9) takes a lead off of first base in Tuesday's Western Iowa Conference home opener against Underwood.

Panthers top Cardinals in WIC opener

Panthers run past Cardinals in opener

Logan-Magnolia used a six-run fifth inning to post a 12-5 win over Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference opener on June 15 in Treynor.

Macanna Guritz and Amelia Evans each had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Panthers.

HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Treynor

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma              300 162 0            12            4            x

Treynor            200 020 1            5            5            x

Panthers Hitting: Erikah Rife 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 1 RS; Reanna Rife 1 RS; Macanna Guritz 1-2, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Megan Dunn 1 RBI; Amelia Evans 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Greylan Hornbeck 2 RS; Ashley Christians 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Samantha Yoder 1-3; Kali Collins 2 RS; Abby Hiatt 1 RS; Kattie Troxel 1 RBI. 

Panthers Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 9 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (1-0 WIC), 1-0.

Eagles get past Panthers

Underwood used a four-run third inning to post a 7-1 win over Logan-Magnolia on June 16 in Western Iowa Conference play in Logan.

Samantha Yoder led the Panthers with two hits. Ashley Christians scored the Panthers’ lone run.

HS BB: 6-16-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Underwood            004 100 2            7            7            x

Lo-Ma                        001 000 0            1            5            x

Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3; Erikah Rife 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RS, Samantha Yoder 2-3.

Panthers Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 1-1.

Lo-Ma Softball, The Next Five: 6-19, vs. West Monona; 6-22, vs. IKM-Manning; 6-23, @ Audubon; 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.