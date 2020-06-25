Panthers top Cardinals in WIC opener
Panthers run past Cardinals in opener
Logan-Magnolia used a six-run fifth inning to post a 12-5 win over Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference opener on June 15 in Treynor.
Macanna Guritz and Amelia Evans each had one hit and two RBIs to lead the Panthers.
HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 300 162 0 12 4 x
Treynor 200 020 1 5 5 x
Panthers Hitting: Erikah Rife 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 1 RS; Reanna Rife 1 RS; Macanna Guritz 1-2, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Megan Dunn 1 RBI; Amelia Evans 1-2, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Greylan Hornbeck 2 RS; Ashley Christians 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Samantha Yoder 1-3; Kali Collins 2 RS; Abby Hiatt 1 RS; Kattie Troxel 1 RBI.
Panthers Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 9 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-0 WIC), 1-0.
Eagles get past Panthers
Underwood used a four-run third inning to post a 7-1 win over Logan-Magnolia on June 16 in Western Iowa Conference play in Logan.
Samantha Yoder led the Panthers with two hits. Ashley Christians scored the Panthers’ lone run.
HS BB: 6-16-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Underwood 004 100 2 7 7 x
Lo-Ma 001 000 0 1 5 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3; Erikah Rife 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RS, Samantha Yoder 2-3.
Panthers Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 6 BB, 5 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 1-1.
Lo-Ma Softball, The Next Five: 6-19, vs. West Monona; 6-22, vs. IKM-Manning; 6-23, @ Audubon; 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center.
