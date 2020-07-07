Panthers sink Lady Vikes

 

Logan-Magnolia pounded out 14 hits in a 7-2 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on June 25 in Logan.

HS SB: 6-25-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

AHSTW            000 100 1            2            6            x

Lo-Ma            400 003 x            7            14            x

Panthers Hitting: Not available

Panthers Pitching: Not available

Lo-Ma Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-2.

Lo-Ma Softball, the Next Five: 7-1, @ Harlan; 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-3, vs. Treynor; 7-7, vs. MVAOCOU, Senior Night; 7-9, @ West Harrison

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.