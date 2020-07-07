Panthers sink Lady Vikes
Logan-Magnolia pounded out 14 hits in a 7-2 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on June 25 in Logan.
HS SB: 6-25-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
AHSTW 000 100 1 2 6 x
Lo-Ma 400 003 x 7 14 x
Panthers Hitting: Not available
Panthers Pitching: Not available
Lo-Ma Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-2.
Lo-Ma Softball, the Next Five: 7-1, @ Harlan; 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-3, vs. Treynor; 7-7, vs. MVAOCOU, Senior Night; 7-9, @ West Harrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.