Logan-Magnolia's Megan Dunn is congratulated by her teammates, as the Panther senior launched two home runs in her final two games during the Class 2A Regional Tournament.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers top Rams, fall to Eagles

 

By Matt Gengler

Panthers outrun Rams in Regional Opener

 

Logan-Magnolia ran past MVAOCOU, 10-5, in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on July 15 in Logan.

Macanna Guritz and Megan Dunn blasted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning to break the 1-1 tie.  Guritz finished with a double, a home run, and four RBIs, while Dunn added a double, home run, and two RBIs. Reanna Rife finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Class 2A Regionals, First Round

HS SB: 7-15-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

MVAOCOU            001 000 4            5            11            x

Lo-Ma            103 330 x            10            12            x

Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3, 1 RS; Erikah Rife 2-5, 2 RS; Reanna Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Macanna Guritz 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Megan Dunn 2-2, 1 RS, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RS; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI. Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.

Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 9-5.

 

Eagles clip Panthers in Regional Semifinals

 

Logan-Magnolia kept battling, but couldn’t scratch up enough runs in a 3-1 loss to Underwood in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on July 17 at Underwood.

Megan Dunn drilled her second home run of the postseason as she finished with two hits. Erikah Rife also added two hits for the Panthers.

This was the final game for three Panther seniors as Macie Hiller, Megan Dunn, and Reanna Rife finished up their high school careers. The Panthers trio accumulated 115 career wins the past five summers, including trips to the state tournament in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Logan-Magnolia closed the season at 9-6.  

Class 2A Regionals, Semifinals

HS SB: 7-17-2020 @ Underwood

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma            001 000 1            2            4            x

Underwood            030 010 x            4            4            x

Panthers Hitting: Megan Dunn 2-4, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 2-4.

Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks.

Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 9-6.

