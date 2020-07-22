Panthers top Rams, fall to Eagles
By Matt Gengler
Panthers outrun Rams in Regional Opener
Logan-Magnolia ran past MVAOCOU, 10-5, in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on July 15 in Logan.
Macanna Guritz and Megan Dunn blasted back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third inning to break the 1-1 tie. Guritz finished with a double, a home run, and four RBIs, while Dunn added a double, home run, and two RBIs. Reanna Rife finished with two hits and two RBIs.
Class 2A Regionals, First Round
HS SB: 7-15-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
MVAOCOU 001 000 4 5 11 x
Lo-Ma 103 330 x 10 12 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3, 1 RS; Erikah Rife 2-5, 2 RS; Reanna Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Macanna Guritz 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Megan Dunn 2-2, 1 RS, 2b, HR, 2 RBI; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RS; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI. Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 9-5.
Eagles clip Panthers in Regional Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia kept battling, but couldn’t scratch up enough runs in a 3-1 loss to Underwood in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on July 17 at Underwood.
Megan Dunn drilled her second home run of the postseason as she finished with two hits. Erikah Rife also added two hits for the Panthers.
This was the final game for three Panther seniors as Macie Hiller, Megan Dunn, and Reanna Rife finished up their high school careers. The Panthers trio accumulated 115 career wins the past five summers, including trips to the state tournament in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Logan-Magnolia closed the season at 9-6.
Class 2A Regionals, Semifinals
HS SB: 7-17-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 001 000 1 2 4 x
Underwood 030 010 x 4 4 x
Panthers Hitting: Megan Dunn 2-4, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 2-4.
Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 9-6.
