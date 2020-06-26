Panthers split WIC tilts
Panthers rally past Wolves
Logan-Magnolia plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pick up a 9-8 win over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Logan.
The Panthers trailed 7-2 after the first two innings, but steadily chipped away by scoring in four of their final five at-bats. Eighth-grader Abby Hiatt delivered the game-winning hit, which allowed Ashlyn Doiel to score the winning run.
Hiatt allowed just two earned runs as she struck out five in her first varsity victory.
HS SB: 6-22-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
IKM-Man 430 010 0 8 6 x
Lo-Ma 021 120 3 9 12 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 2-4, 1 RS; Erikah Rife 2-4, 2 RS; Reanna Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Macanna Guritz 1-4, 1 RS; Megan Dunn 2-4, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RS; Abby Hiatt 2-3, 3 RBIs; Kali Collins 2 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Reanna Rife 1 IP, 2 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Abby Hiatt 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-1.
Wheelers trip up Panthers
Audubon scored four runs in the fourth inning, leading the Wheelers to a 4-2 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 at Audubon.
The Panthers had seven hits on the night, as Samantha Yoder finished the night with two hits and an RBI.
Amelia Evans and Abby Hiatt combined for seven strikeouts.
HS SB: 6-23-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 001 000 1 2 7 x
Audubon 000 400 x 4 5 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3; Erikah Rife 1-4; Megan Dunn 1-3; Abby Hiatt 1-2; Kattie Troxel 1-1; Samantha Yoder 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Amelia Evans 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Abby Hiatt 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (2-2 WIC), 3-2.
Lo-Ma Softball, the Next Five: 6-29, vs. Tri-Center; 6-30, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-1, @ Harlan; 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-3, vs. Treynor.
