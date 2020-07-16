LMSB.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Erikah Rife slides safely across home plate in last week's regular season win over West Harrison. The Panthers open up the Class 2A Regional Softball tournament trail on Wednesday night in Logan.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lo-Ma wins two of three

 

Cardinals clip Panthers

 

Logan-Magnolia’s rally came up one run short in a 7-6 non-conference loss to Treynor on July 6 in Logan.

Before the start of the varsity game, seniors Macie Hiller, Megan Dunn, and Reanna Rife were honored for their dedication to the Panthers softball program.  This was their final home regular season game on the Panther diamond.

HS SB: 7-6-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Treynor            420 100 0            7            7            x

Lo-Ma            000 150 0            6            4            x

Panthers Hitting: Not available.

Panthers Pitching: Not available.

Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 6-5.

Lo-Ma clips MVAOCOU

 

Logan-Magnolia snapped a three-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute on July 7 in Logan.

HS SB: 7-7-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

MVAOCOU            011 000 0            2            x            x

Lo-Ma            000 210 x            3            x            x

Panthers Hitting: Not available.

Panthers Pitching: Not available.

Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 7-5.

Panthers run past Hawkeyes

 

Logan-Magnolia belted 10 hits in an 18-0 rout over West Harrison in non-conference play on July 9 in the regular season finale in Mondamin.

HS SB: 7-9-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma            202 0(14)            18            10            x

Wst. Hrsn            000 00            0            2            x

Panthers Hitting: Not available.

Panthers Pitching: Not available.

Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 8-5.

 

