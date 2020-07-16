Lo-Ma wins two of three
Cardinals clip Panthers
Logan-Magnolia’s rally came up one run short in a 7-6 non-conference loss to Treynor on July 6 in Logan.
Before the start of the varsity game, seniors Macie Hiller, Megan Dunn, and Reanna Rife were honored for their dedication to the Panthers softball program. This was their final home regular season game on the Panther diamond.
HS SB: 7-6-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Treynor 420 100 0 7 7 x
Lo-Ma 000 150 0 6 4 x
Panthers Hitting: Not available.
Panthers Pitching: Not available.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 6-5.
Lo-Ma clips MVAOCOU
Logan-Magnolia snapped a three-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto Charter Oak-Ute on July 7 in Logan.
HS SB: 7-7-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
MVAOCOU 011 000 0 2 x x
Lo-Ma 000 210 x 3 x x
Panthers Hitting: Not available.
Panthers Pitching: Not available.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 7-5.
Panthers run past Hawkeyes
Logan-Magnolia belted 10 hits in an 18-0 rout over West Harrison in non-conference play on July 9 in the regular season finale in Mondamin.
HS SB: 7-9-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 202 0(14) 18 10 x
Wst. Hrsn 000 00 0 2 x
Panthers Hitting: Not available.
Panthers Pitching: Not available.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 8-5.
