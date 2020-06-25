Panthers stun state-rated Spartans
Logan-Magnolia scored a 3-1 non-conference win over Class 2A, #8 West Monona in non-conference play on June 19 in Logan.
HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
W. Monona 000 000 1 1 4 x
Lo-Ma 000 003 x 3 6 x
Panthers Hitting: Not Available
Panthers Pitching: Not Available.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 2-1.
Lo-Ma Softball, The Next Five: 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center; 6-30, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-1, @ Harlan; 7-2, @ Riverisde.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.