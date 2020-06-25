LMSB.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Reanna Rife helped lead the Panthers to wins in two of their first three games this season.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers stun state-rated Spartans

Logan-Magnolia scored a 3-1 non-conference win over Class 2A, #8 West Monona in non-conference play on June 19 in Logan.

HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

W. Monona            000 000 1            1            4            x

Lo-Ma                        000 003 x            3            6            x

Panthers Hitting: Not Available

Panthers Pitching: Not Available.

Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 2-1.

Lo-Ma Softball, The Next Five: 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center; 6-30, vs. Missouri Valley; 7-1, @ Harlan; 7-2, @ Riverisde.

