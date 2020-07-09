Panthers plate sixth win of season
Lo-Ma rips Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia scored early on their way to a 13-1 win over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on June 29 in Logan.
Macanna Guritz finished with two hits, a double, and two RBIs. Ashlyn Doiel added two hits and three RBIs.
HS SB: 6-29-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Tri-Center 000 1 1 3 x
Lo-Ma 175 x 13 8 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 1 RS; Reanna Rife 3 RS; Macanna Guritz 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Megan Dunn 1-3, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 2-2, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Kattie Troxel 1-3; Samantha Yoder 1-1, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Kali Collins 1 RS
Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (4-2 WIC), 5-2.
Panthers bury Lady Reds
A big first inning sent Logan-Magnolia to a 15-2 victory over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 30 in Logan.
Erikah Rife finished with three hits and two RBIs, with Megan Dunn, Macanna Guritz, and Reanna Rife adding two hits apiece.
HS SB: 6-30-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 002 0 2 3 x
Lo-Ma 610 8 15 14 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 3-3, 4 RS, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 3-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Reanna Rife 2-2, 2 RS; Macanna Guritz 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Megan Dunn 2-3, 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kattie Troxel 1 RBI; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Collins 2 RS; Emma Perkins 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-2 WIC), 6-2.
Cyclones slip past Panthers
Harlan scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 4-3 non-conference win over Logan-Magnolia on July 1 in Harlan.
Amelia Evans had two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Reanna Rife and Samantha Yoder each added a double.
HS SB: 7-1-2020 @ Harlan
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Lo-Ma 102 000 00 3 5 x
Harlan 001 000 21 4 7 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 1-4; Reanna Rife 1-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Samantha Yoder 1-3, 2b.
Panthers Pitching: Abby Hiatt 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Reanna Rife 2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-2 WIC), 6-3.
Lady Bulldogs escape Panthers
Riverside scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 6-5 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on July 2 in Oakland.
Samantha Yoder drilled four hits, including a double and an RBI for the Panthers.
HS SB: 7-2-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Lo-Ma 040 000 10 5 9 x
Riverside 230 000 01 6 10 x
Panthers Hitting: Amelia Evans 1-5, 1 RBI; Erikah Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Reanna Rife 2-4, 1 RS; Macanna Guritz 1-4, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 1 RS; Ashley Christians 1 RS; Samantha Yoder 4-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI;
Panthers Pitching: Amelia Evans 7.2 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-3 WIC), 6-4.
Lo-Ma Softball, the Next Five: 7-9, @ West Harrison; 7-13, Regional Softball Tournament begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.